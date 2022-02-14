Pre-registration opens for Square Enix Montreal’s Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

Ahead of its March 3rd release, Square Enix Montreal’s Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is now available for pre-registration on Android and iOS.

The upcoming mobile title — which was first revealed last year in early March — draws inspiration from 2015’s Hitman: Sniper, but is an entirely new title set in the Hitman universe. Pre-registration unlocked yet-to-be-revealed exclusive rewards, likely in-game currency and other items.

Alongside Lara Croft Go and Deus Ex Go, Hitman Go is widely regarded as one of the best premium mobile titles ever. Back in 2018, Square Enix confirmed that it was shifting focus to free-to-play mobile titles like the upcoming Hitman Sniper: The Shadows.

On 3.3.22, they won't know what hit them. Pre-register now at https://t.co/CArmyisBDt or at Google Play! – https://t.co/bSYf0yCcaP Unlock exclusive rewards at launch! Spots are limited pic.twitter.com/a02wJpbZw2 — HitmanSniper (@HitmanSniperOG) February 14, 2022

Though it remains unclear, hopefully, The Shadows manages to still be a great title despite its focus on free-to-play mechanics.

For more on Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, check out Brad Shankar’s interview with Patrick Naud, the head of mobile at Square Enix Montreal.

Pre-registration is currently only available on Android through this link.

Image credit: Square Enix