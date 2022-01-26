Tesla Supercharger vandalized in B.C

A Tesla Supercharger under construction for months in Surrey, B.C., has been vandalized.

According to reporting by InsideEVs, the charger features 12 stalls. A Twitter has reported that four of the chargers are now vandalized. Construction of the Superchargers started in October 2021, and all that remained was turning on the power, the publication reports.

Sadly, someone has vandalized 4 of the chargers. pic.twitter.com/O42UT55UWi — Kyle Conway 康有为 (@KC_Lumberguy) January 22, 2022

Tesla’s Canadian division believes those responsible tried to extract copper from the charging cable to sell it.

This isn’t the first time this particular site has been the target of vandalism. InsideEVs reports chargers were tagged with graffiti, and protective plastic covers were removed. It’s not clear if the two incidents are connected.

Source: InsideEVs