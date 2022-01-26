Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in February 2022

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.

Now, the company has revealed the three games landing on PS Plus in February.

To start, this month’s PS5 freebie is the roller coaster building sim Planet Coaster: Console Edition. Note that the PS4 version of the game is not free with PS Plus.

Meanwhile, the two PS4 games are the MMA fighting game EA Sports UFC 4 and action-adventure RPG Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure. Note that the PS4 version of Tiny Tina’s Assault is not free with PS Plus.

All three games will be free on PS Plus from February 1st to 28th. Find out what came to PlayStation Plus in January here.

A PlayStation Plus subscription costs $69.99/year in Canada.

Image credit: EA

Source: PlayStation