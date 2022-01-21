fbpx
News

Bell updates plan suite with $80/mo 20GB ‘unlimited’ option

Now Bell, Rogers, and Telus all offer $80/20GB plans

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Jan 21, 202210:59 AM EST
0 comments

Well, that didn’t take long. Just a couple of days after MobileSyrup published a story detailing the various plans offered by Canada’s ‘Big Three’ wireless carriers, Bell has updated its plans.

The Montreal-based national carrier added an $80/mo 20GB unlimited plan to its website, moving in line with offers from Rogers and Telus.

As with its other ‘unlimited’ plans, the new $80/20GB option gives users 20GB of data at regular network speed. When users go beyond that allotment, Bell throttles speeds to a maximum of up to 512Kbps. Customers can keep using data at reduced speeds with no overage cost.

Bell plans as of January 21, 2022

Bell plans as of January 21, 2022

Beyond that, all of Bell’s unlimited plans include Canada-wide calling, text, picture and video messaging, call display, call waiting, conference calling, and 5G access for 5G-capable devices.

Aside from the addition of an $80/20GB plan, Bell hasn’t changed its other plans:

  • $90/40GB
  • $100/50GB with Canada-U.S.
  • $175/100GB

Finally, these plans generally match what Rogers and Telus offer (excluding a few small differences). You can check out Bell’s plans here. Note that prices may differ depending on your province.

Comments