Bell updates plan suite with $80/mo 20GB ‘unlimited’ option

Well, that didn’t take long. Just a couple of days after MobileSyrup published a story detailing the various plans offered by Canada’s ‘Big Three’ wireless carriers, Bell has updated its plans.

The Montreal-based national carrier added an $80/mo 20GB unlimited plan to its website, moving in line with offers from Rogers and Telus.

As with its other ‘unlimited’ plans, the new $80/20GB option gives users 20GB of data at regular network speed. When users go beyond that allotment, Bell throttles speeds to a maximum of up to 512Kbps. Customers can keep using data at reduced speeds with no overage cost.

Beyond that, all of Bell’s unlimited plans include Canada-wide calling, text, picture and video messaging, call display, call waiting, conference calling, and 5G access for 5G-capable devices.

Aside from the addition of an $80/20GB plan, Bell hasn’t changed its other plans:

$90/40GB

$100/50GB with Canada-U.S.

$175/100GB

Finally, these plans generally match what Rogers and Telus offer (excluding a few small differences). You can check out Bell’s plans here. Note that prices may differ depending on your province.