Montreal-made Monopoly Tycoon launches on Android and iOS

A new Monopoly game has launched on Android and iOS.

From Montreal-based Nvizzio (RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch) comes Monopoly Tycoon, a 3D city-building simulation game.

The game features three famous Monopoly locations, Atlantic City, Paris and London, across which there are over one thousand buildings and decorations that players can collect, build and upgrade. Meanwhile, Monopoly board staples like Go, Community Chest and Chance will offer various benefits to your real estate business.

Monopoly Tycoon is now available to download for free on iOS and Android (with in-app purchases).