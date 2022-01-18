The Boys Presents: Diabolical hits Prime Video on March 4

The Boys Presents: Diabolical will hit Amazon Prime Video on March 4th.

The eight-episode animated series is set in the same universe as the Prime Video show, The Boys, which is filmed in Toronto.

Each episode sports its own animation style and is about 12-14 minutes long, similar to Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots and Disney+’s Star Wars: Visions. Additionally, the show features unseen stories created by notable people like Awkwafina; Garth Ennis; Eliot and Ilana Glazer; Canadians Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen; Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth; and Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler.

The Boys is based on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and is developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Season 3 of the series premieres on June 3rd.

Amazon Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox and more.

Image credit: Amazon