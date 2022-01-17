Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra images and specs leak online

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might be revealed alongside Samsung’s S22 series on February 8th during an ‘Unpacked’ event.

WinFuture has gotten its hands on the Tab S8 Ultra’s specs, showing off the tablet’s rumoured key flagship features. The Ultra features a 14.6-inch 2,960 x 1,848 pixel resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and S-Pen stylus support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ an S8 Ultra: all specs and pics: https://t.co/Z4Krvi4MVH — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 14, 2022

The tablet also reportedly sports a display notch and features two 12-megapixel selfie cameras.

Additionally, it features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, two rear cameras (13-megapixel, 6-megapixel ultrawide), Dolby Atmos quad speakers and 5G.

The other Tab S8 variants offer less-than-stellar specs, however. The Tab S8+ features a 120Hz, 2,800 x 1,752 AMOLED panel with a 12-megapixel front shooter, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of expandable storage and lastly, the smallest S8 tablet sports an 11-inch LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution.

It’s unclear when Samsung will unveil its Galaxy Tab S8 series, we’ll likely catch our first glimpse of it alongside the company’s Galaxy S22 series.

Source: WinFuture