Genshin Impact, Final Fantasy top most mentioned games on Twitter in Canada in 2021

Twitter has revealed the most-tweeted-about gaming topics in 2021.

Per the social media giant, here are the 10 games/gaming franchises that received the most Twitter mentions in Canada last year:

Genshin Impact Final Fantasy Minecraft Call of Duty Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fortnite Super Mario The Legend of Zelda Grand Theft Auto Roblox

For comparison, here’s data for global Twitter users:

Genshin Impact Apex Legends Ensemble Stars! Final Fantasy Fate/Grand Order Animal Crossing: New Horizons Knives Out Minecraft Project Sekai Fortnite

It is worth noting, though, that Canada didn’t even crack the list of 10 countries tweeting the most about games:

Japan United States South Korea Thailand Brazil Philippines Indonesia United Kingdom France India

Further, here are the five gaming events that people were tweeting about the most globally in 2021:

E3 2021 The Game Awards Xbox Games Showcase Gamescom 2021 Summer Game Fest 2021

It’s worth noting that Summer Game Fest, Gamescom and The Game Awards are still set to happen this year. E3, however, recently cancelled its in-person 2022 event and would not commit to a digital alternative, so it’s unclear what’s happening with that show.

The Xbox Games Showcase, meanwhile, was held during E3 last year, so it remains to be seen when Xbox will hold its inevitable major games event(s) this year.

What were some of the games that you tweeted most about in 2021? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: Twitter