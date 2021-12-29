Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in January 2022

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, and Crave in January.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls (again) have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts. Usually, we have Prime Video in this article as well, but it hasn’t been released yet, so it will be added when available.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in January

Leaving Netflix

Mean Girls (January 1st)

Meet the Fockers (January 6th)

Meet the Parents (January 6th)

It Chapter Two (January 10th)

Top Gun (January 15th)

My Little Pony: Friendship in Magic: seasons 1-8 (January 31st)

Parks and Recreation: seasons 1-7 (January 31st)

Leaving Crave