Fido offering 35GB of data for $60 to select customers

Fido is offering a pretty sweet deal to select existing customers, according to RedFlagDeals user ‘corcoran_chris.’

Some customers are seeing the following deals in their accounts:

$80/40GB

$70/40GB

$55/30GB

$60/35GB

$45/20GB

The plans offer unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international SMS/MMS, caller ID and voicemail.

If you don’t see these plans in your account, Fido and the other carrier subbrands are offering 17GB of data for $55 per month, which isn’t as good as $55 for 30GB, but is still a decent deal.

Source: RedFlagDeals Via: iPhone in Canada