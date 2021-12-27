fbpx
Fido offering 35GB of data for $60 to select customers

If you're a Fido subscriber, check your account

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 27, 20213:02 PM EST
Fido is offering a pretty sweet deal to select existing customers, according to RedFlagDeals user ‘corcoran_chris.’

Some customers are seeing the following deals in their accounts:

  • $80/40GB
  • $70/40GB
  • $55/30GB
  • $60/35GB
  • $45/20GB

The plans offer unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international SMS/MMS, caller ID and voicemail.

If you don’t see these plans in your account, Fido and the other carrier subbrands are offering 17GB of data for $55 per month, which isn’t as good as $55 for 30GB, but is still a decent deal.

