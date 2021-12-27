Barely anyone is using the COVID Alert app

Canadians are not using the COVID Alert app as cases surge across the country.

During November, there were 18,900 new cases in Ontario, but the COVID Alert app was only used 869 times to report cases, according to CityNews. It’s still unclear if this falls on people for not inputting codes into the app or public health units for not giving out and explaining the codes, but as cases explode moving towards 2022, this isn’t a great thing to see.

While, in theory, the app should help limit the spread of the virus, it had a rocky run ever since it was announced.

The app cost around $20 million to develop and advertise, yet it still did;t pick up mass adoption amongst Canadians. As far as we can tell around six and a half million people downloaded the app, but that’s not a huge amount compared to Canada’s population.

It’s worth noting that these numbers are from November, and it’s likely more people are using the app in December considering how high these numbers are.

If you want to download the app, you can get it on Android here and iOS here. You can learn more about the app and how it works here.

Source: CityNews