Nest Hub Max may soon switch over to Fuchsia OS

While Google quietly released Fuchsia OS to the first-generation Nest Hub earlier this year, the operating system is now heading to the Nest Hub Max.

According to a comment that was posted to the Fuchsia code change, Google is prepping an update for the Nest Hub Max that will change its system from the Linux-based Cast OS to Fuchsia OS.

Spotted by 9to5Google, Fuchsia is in its final stage of internal testing for the smart home device. Considering the change wasn’t very noticeable on the Nest Hub, it’s unlikely to be all that big of a deal on this larger variant.

Fuschia is Google’s own operating system that is made for its smart home devices. However, not a lot is known about it yet and it could amount to more in the future.

Source: 9to5Google