PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale discounts hit titles up to 75 percent off

PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale promotion is now available with huge discounts on plenty of hit titles.
Some of the games on sale include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, It Takes Two PS4 & PS5, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and more.
This promotion is available until January 19th.
Below are some of the best offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Cyberpunk 2077: now $29.99, was $59.99
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition: now $66.39, was $79.99
- Deathloop: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Far Cry 6: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5, PS4: now $63.89, was $89.99
- It Takes Two PS4 & PS5: now $27.49, was $54.99
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Psychonauts 2: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: now $63.89, was $89.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: now $19.24, was $54.99
- The Outer Worlds: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5: now $38.99, was $64.99
- NHL 22 PS5: now $53.99, was $89.99
- NBA 2K22: now $39.99, was $79.99
- FIFA 22 PS5: now $53.99, was $89.99
The PlayStation Blog says to check back on January 5th for another promotion.
Source: PlayStation Blog