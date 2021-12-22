Dyson’s Boxing Week sale is live now

Dyson is offering some of its latest cordless vacuum cleaners, along with its air-filtering fans and hair straighteners at discounted rates as part of its Boxing Week promotion.

Check out the deals from the promotion below:

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal vacuum (Black): $549.99 (regularly $699.99)

Dyson Corrale straightener (Purple/Black): $584.99 (regularly $649.99)

Dyson Omni-glide vacuum (Purple/Nickel): $398 (regularly $499.99)

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Pro vacuum cleaner: $598 (regularly $699.99)

Dyson Big Ball Allergy+ vacuum cleaner: $498 (regularly $599.99)

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Pro vacuum cleaner: $589.99 (regularly $699.99)

Dyson Ball Allergy+ vacuum cleaner: $498 (regularly $599.99)

Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum cleaner: $449.99 (regularly $599.99)

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool purifying fan heater (White/Silver): $698 (regularly $799.99)

Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan (White/Silver): $549.99 (regularly $699.99)

Dyson Pure Cool Me personal air purifier fan (White/Silver): $348 (regularly $399.99)

Dyson Cool 12 inch desk fan (Iron/Blue): $298 (regularly $349.99)

Dyson Cool 10 inch desk fan (Black/Iron): $249 (regularly $299.99)

Dyson doesn’t indicate when the sale will end, though it does say, “Limited time offer. While supplies last.”

Find all the Dyson deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Dyson

Source: Dyson