Apple’s iPhone 14 will reportedly feature an upgraded 48-megapixel primary camera

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 will reportedly ditch the current 12-megapixel camera setup and upgrade to a 48-megapixel array, according to credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, at first reported by 9to5mac.

It’s likely that the 48-megapixel primary lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro max, while the iPhone 14 and 14 mini (if Apple doesn’t discontinue it) would likely maintain the same camera setup.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a 48-megapixel iPhone leak. A recent report from Jeff Pu, an industry analyst that works with the Asia Customer Supply Chain, echoes Kuo’s report.

A previous leak by YouTuber Jon Prosser suggests that Apple’s 2022 iPhone won’t feature a notch and will instead include a Samsung-like front-facing hole-punch camera. The smartphone is tipped to not include a camera bump due to a slightly thicker body, allowing several lenses, a flash and a LiDAR scanner to sit flush with the phone’s back.

Apart from the aforementioned upgrade, Kuo suggests that the 2023 iPhone — likely called iPhone 15 — will feature a periscopic lens, similar to the Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S21 Ultra, allowing the smartphone to offer better optical zoom.

As always, take these rumours with a pinch of salt and remember nothing is confirmed until Apple reveals official information about its next-gen iPhone.

Source: 9to5mac