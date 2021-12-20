Indie darling Loop Hero is free in the Epic Games Store

Highly-rated indie game Loop Hero is discounted down to a grand total of $0 (also known as free) in the Epic Games Store on PC.

If you’re looking for a unique and razor-sharp strategy game that nearly anyone can pick up play easily, this is a great option. The title also features a stellar art style and an excellent soundtrack.

The giveaway lasts until December 21st at 11am ET/8am PT. Notably, Loop hero is playable on both Mac and PC and can run on pretty much any computer, regardless of the specs (you don’t even need a GPU).

It’s worth mentioning that if you plan to play the game on an M1 Mac, you’ll need to make sure to enable it to run via macOS’ Rosetta 2 translation layer. I have the game on Steam and was required to perform a two-finger tap on the app to enter the ‘Get Info’ section to enable the translation. I’m not sure if the same applies to the Epic Store, but if you try to open the game and it keeps crashing, this is likely the cause of the issue.

It’s also worth noting that Loop Hero is available on Nintendo’s Switch, though the game isn’t free on the platform.

If you want to read more about the Loop Hero, you can check out my in-depth look at the title, here.

Source: Epic Games Store