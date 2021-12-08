Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expected to launch with Android 12 out of the box

Rumours indicate that Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE is finally releasing following a delay of several months.

The latest leak indicates that the S21 FE will be the first Samsung smartphone to launch with Android 12 out of the box.

According to a firmware update, the S21 FE will sport the new OS alongside One UI 4.0. Android 12 only launched for the S21 series earlier this week in Canada.

After several delays, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE is poised to launch at CES 2022 in early January. The phone was initially expected to launch this summer and then later, the release was rumoured to be pushed back to October.

Despite Samsung still not officially launching the phone, we’ve seen countless leaks of the device, showing off everything from its body to its display and even specific specs.

Source: SamMobile Via: 9to5Google