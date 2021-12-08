Nautilus’ T618 folding treadmill is $800 off at Best Buy today

Every day until Christmas, Best Buy is unleashing a batch of solid discounts on seemingly random products that can make for great holiday gifts.

Today’s list features 11 tech and non-tech products, from gaming accessories and capture cards to phone mounts and laptop sleeves.

Check the deals out below:

Kenu Airframe Pro Smartphone Car Mount – Black: $24.99 (regularly $34.99)

Nautilus T618 Folding Treadmill: $1,198.99 (regularly $1,998.99)

Insignia Battery Charging Station for Xbox One S – Only at Best Buy: $7.99 (regularly $29.99)

Insignia Canon/Nikon/Sony Advanced Camera Accessory Kit – Only at Best Buy: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Bitdefender Total Security Bonus Edition (PC/Mac/iOS/Android) – 5 user – 3 Year – Digital Download: $49.99 (regularly $159.99)

Modal Chevron 16″ Laptop Sleeve – White/Grey – Only at Best Buy: $16.99 (regularly $39.99)

Mission MSB21 240-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $249.99 (regularly $499.99)

Elgato HD60S USB 3.0 Game Capture: $154.99 (regularly $209.99)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 (regularly $139.99)

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset with Microphone – Black: $64.99 (regularly $119.99)

SWISSGEAR Balboa 3-Piece Hard Side Expandable Luggage Set – Red: $209.99 (regularly $719.99)

Image credit: Best Buy