Apple has several refurbished iPods back in stock

If you’ve been wanting to purchase an Apple product but the price was holding you back, now is your chance.
Apple’s online refurbished store has iPhones, iPods, iPads and Apple TVs at discount. As is usual with Apple’s refurbished products, the price cut only amounts to a few hundred dollars or so, but the products are guaranteed to work, feel and look like new.
Check out some of the notable refurbished products below:
iPhone
- iPhone XS 64GB: $769 (regularly $480)
- iPhone XS 256GB: $939 (regularly $1,459)
- iPhone XS 512GB: $1,169 (regularly $1,729)
- iPhone XS Max 64GB: $879 (regularly $1,379)
- iPhone XS Max 256GB: $1,059 (regularly $1,589)
- iPhone XS Max 512GB: $1,299 (regularly $1,859)
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB: $939 (regularly $1,244)
- iPhone 11 Pro 256GB: $1,059 (regularly $1,384)
- iPhone 11 Pro 512GB: $1,309 (regularly $1,654)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB: $1,059 (regularly $1,354)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB: $1,169 (regularly $1,494)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB: $1,409 (regularly $1,764)
Find all iPhones on sale here.
Apple TV
- Apple TV (4th generation) 32GB: $139 (regularly $169)
- Apple TV HD 32GB: $169 (regularly $199)
- Apple TV 4K 32GB: $169 (regularly $199)
- Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation): $189 (regularly $229)
- Apple TV 4K 64GB: $189 (regularly $219)
- Apple TV 4K 64GB (2nd Generation): $209 (regularly $249)
Find all Apple TVs on sale here.
iPod
- iPod touch 32GB Space Grey (7th Generation): $209 (regularly $249)
- iPod touch 128GB Space Grey (7th Generation): $309 (regularly $369)
- iPod touch 256GB Space Grey (7th Generation): $419 (regularly $489)
Find all iPods on sale here.
iPad
- iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi 64GB: $449 (regularly $529)
- iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi 256GB: $619 (regularly $729)
- iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB: $549 (regularly $649)
- iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB: $719 (regularly $849)
- 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB: $769 (regularly $879)
- 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB – Silver (2nd Generation): $1,099 (regularly $1,259)
Find all iPads on sale here.
To learn more about Apple’s refurbished products, click here.
To find all refurbished products on Apple’s online store, click here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Apple