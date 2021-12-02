Millions spent on Huawei equipment could see telecom companies asking for compensation

In the latest on the Huawei saga in Canada, Global News is reporting Canadian telecom companies spent more than $700 million installing equipment while a decision on the legality of the company remains unknown.

The federal government has not ruled if it will ban the Chinese telecom giant because of national security concerns. The company told Global News roughly $300 million worth of equipment that would connect phones to networks was sold in 2018. Nearly $300 million worth was sold in 2019 and $100 million in 2020.

The National Post reported on November 26 that Bell and Telus asked the federal government to pay for the equipment the carriers installed, and a ruling against Huawei means the equipment will have to be replaced. Global News now says “multiple telecommunication companies” have asked for compensation and a decision will soon be made.

Image credit: ShutterStock

Source: Global News