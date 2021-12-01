Get 2GB of free data and more with Public Mobile’s holiday promotion

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile is offering new holiday deals under its ‘More is Merrier‘ promotion.

“The season of giving has arrived, so to celebrate, we’re giving away some festive rewards to get you into the spirit,” reads Public Mobile’s website. Public Mobile’s holiday deals are available till December 31st.

Check them out below:

Connect more with 2GB of free data Chat more with free international calling to the following countries: Canada, United States, China, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom, and Venezuela Share more with a $30 Refer-a-Friend reward

The offers mentioned above are available for new and existing customers. If you are an existing customer, expect to receive a text message from Public Mobile before December 31st. Reply with a “YES” to the message and the promotions will be automatically applied to your account.

If you’re a new customer, activate a Public Mobile SIM card before December 31st, and the promotions will be automatically added to your account.

Learn more about the promotion and how to get started here.

Source: Public Mobile