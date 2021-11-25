eBay running ‘Best Friday Ever’ deal on several tech products

eBay’s Black Best Friday sale is currently live and offers impressive discounts on several electronics, including speakers, headphones, laptops and much more.

It’s important to note that many of the deals are on “like-new” and refurbished products, according to eBay.

Here are some of the notable products currently on sale at eBay:

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 AMD Laptop, 15.6-inch FHD IPS 300 nits, Ryzen 5 5500U: $1,006.85 (regularly $1,549)

Lenovo Legion Headset Stand: $15 (regularly $29)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Intel Laptop, 14.0-inch IPS Touch 400 nits: $1,705 (regularly $4,059)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming H100 Headset: $22.99 (regularly $39.99)

Bose Sport Earbuds — Certified Refurbished: $159 (regularly $235)

Lenovo Tab M7 Gen 3, 7.0-inch IPS Touch 350 nits, 2GB, 32GB eMMC, Android Go 11: $88.99 (regularly $148.49)

Acer Chromebook 314, Intel Celeron N4020, 14-inch Full HD Screen 4GB 32G eMMC — Certified Refurbished: $204.99 (regularly $399)

Dyson Official Outlet – HP02 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier and Fan — Refurbished: $349.99 (regularly $419.99)

HP EliteDesk G2 Mini(AMD A88600B/R6 Graphics,1TB+128GB SSD, 8GB PC4, Windows 11: $199.99 (regularly $650)

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II — Certified Refurbished: $104 (regularly $169)

Acer Predator Orion 3000 RTX3060 Ti non-LHR Intel i7-10700 16G 2T HDD+512G SSD — Certified Refurbished: $1,869.99 (regularly $1,999)

HP UltraSlim PC (Intel i5, 1TB HDD, 16GB, DVDRW, WIFI) W/ 24-inch FHD LED Monitor) — Certified Refurbished: $379.99 (regularly $980)

Acer NITRO 15.6-inch GAMING NOTEBOOK i5-10300H GeForce GTX1650 4GB 12G RAM 512SSD — Certified Refurbished: $840.99 (regularly $1,499)

Source: eBay