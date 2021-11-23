fbpx
Sony’s PlayStation 5 is in stock at Best Buy [Now sold out]

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Nov 23, 20211:51 PM EST
Update 23/11/2021 1:57pm ET: As expected, the PS5 sold out at Best Buy in a matter of minutes. The unit I had in my cart, unfortunately, didn’t process in time and I was also given the all-too-familiar ‘out of stock’ message.

Best Buy says that the PlayStation 5 Disc Drive version is currently in stock online only for $629.99.

As usual, this will sell out quickly, so move fast if you plan to buy one. As of 1:52pm ET, the console is still in stock.

Once you have the PS5 in your cart, be sure to wait for the site to load and move you to the waiting screen that matches the image below:

This story will be updated when the PS5 is no longer in stock.

