You can now pre-order the Pixel Stand 2nd-gen in Canada

Google unveiled the Pixel Stand 2nd-generation on October 19th, but it hasn’t been available to order in Canada until now.

The 2nd-gen Pixel Stand can now be pre-ordered with shipping listed as December 14th. It’s unclear if this is the Pixel Stand’s official release date.

This Pixel Stand costs $109 and offers 30W of charging if your smartphone is capable of that charging speed. It’s worth noting that the Pixel 6 only features 21W charging and that the Pixel 6 Pro offers 23W charging, so you won’t be able to get the full 30W charging speeds if you own one of Google’s new flagship smartphones.

Google says the stand (2nd-gen) is made of approximately 39 percent recycled materials. Similar to the previous Pixel Stand, when you place your Pixel 6 device on the charger, it turns the smartphone into a Google Home-like device, allowing you to say ‘Hey Google’ to activate Nest Cams, adjust the temperature and more.

You can pre-order the Pixel Stand 2nd-gen, here.

Image credit: Google