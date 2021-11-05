Huawei discounts several devices on Amazon for Black Friday

Huawei’s Canada Official Amazon Canada Store is offering early access to several worthwhile ‘Black Friday’ deals.
The deals include discounts on wireless earbuds, smartwatches, routers and more.
Here are the deals below:
- Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro (day one deal $218) — $228, was $398
- Huawei Watch Fit: now $98, was $168
- Huawei FreeBuds Pro: now $168, was $195.90
- Huawei FreeBuds 4i: now $92.72, was $138
- Huawei AX3 Wi-Fi 6 Router: $99, was $198
You can check out the full list of devices, here.
