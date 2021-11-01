Android 12’s November security update is rolling out to Pixel devices

Android 12’s November security patch is now available for Pixel devices.

In Google’s new Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, the company noted that there are “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.”

The update is available for the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

You can check out the November 2021 Android Security Bulletin, here.

As always, the update is available over-the-air or via factory image.

Source: Android 12