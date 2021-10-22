Rockstar shows off subtle graphical improvements in first GTA Remastered trailer

After revealing the collection a few weeks ago, Rockstar and Grove Street Games have shown off the trailer for the remastered Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, a package that includes GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas.

The trailer showcases a subtle graphical overhaul built in the Unreal Engine that includes a “completely rebuilt” lighting system. Rockstar says that the remasters feature improved shadows, weather, reflections and character/vehicle models. Other visual improvements include better draw distances, smoother surfaces and higher textures.

While all three titles look far better than their original versions based on the trailer, they don’t look that much of a leap forward visually.

Experience the games that started it all — introducing unprecedented freedom and immersion through three living, breathing worlds filled with hilarious action, rich, cinematic storytelling, classic characters, and unforgettable music. pic.twitter.com/Quu2ifvflL — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 22, 2021

Regarding quality-of-life improvements, all three titles will feature GTA V-inspired controls, including a revamped targeting and lock-on aiming system. Rockstar says that weapon and radio station selecting wheels have been added, along with new mini-maps that let players set waypoints and destinations. The Switch version of the trilogy also features gyroscopic aiming.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 11th. iOS and Android versions of the game will launch in the first half of 2022.

Source: Rockstar