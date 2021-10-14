Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [October 14 – October 20]

With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 carriers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Save $50 when you buy online.
Ongoing deals:
- Save $15/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- $55 Promo plan with 20GB data (QC). For new activations only.
- Get 20% off any Samsung smartwatch with Bell SmartPay
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data (QC). For new activations only.
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $15/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- 100MB bonus data on $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $30+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
- 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on an eligible 2-year Connect Everything or Unlimited Data plan. ($85+ / month for main region – $70+ / month for QC)
- Save $40 on the intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitizer
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase or min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Get a Samsung Galaxy device and get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium on us.
Ongoing deals:
- Get a Samsung Galaxy device and get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium
- Trade-in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
- Get Extra $5 Credit Per Month on ZTE Grand X View 4
- Fido Contest: Enter daily for a chance to win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
Ongoing deals:
- $5 to $75 discount when you BYO phone on select Videotron plans
- Get a discount on QUB musicque with all the plans
- Take advantage of the monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends on the number of lines)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Get 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada with the Basic 3GB or 10GB Mobile BYOD plan
Ongoing deals:
- $50 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan.
- Get six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you get an iPhone and three months when you get a certified pre-owned iPhone.
- Shop online and save the $50 connection fee
- Bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans – both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
New deals:
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB + 5GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $65 (was 80) (MB/SK/QC)
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to $650 on iPhone 12 when you trade in your iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone 8
- Save $680 over 24 months on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
- Save $15/mo on every additional line you add to your Rogers Infinite plan.
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $30 (was $35)
- $50/mo for 10GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone.
- Get two lines for $60/mo per line for 30GB of data max speed (QC)
- $40/mo for 3GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone
- Save $100 when you shop online
- Get two lines for $72.50/mo per line for 40GB of data max speed (main regions)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 35GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ for $90 (main regions)
- On a $75 mo/ or higher plan, enjoy access to Disney+ on us for six months
- Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ for $110/mo (MB/SK/QC)
- Activate or upgrade to a $90/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5 (main regions)
- Six months of Apple Music on the Rogers Infinite 25 and above Plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ for $125/mo (main regions)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Activate or upgrade to a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5 (QC)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ for $75/mo (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB (15GB + 15GB Data Bonus) + 6 months of Apple Music for $80 (main regions)
- Three months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones and all Apple iPhones
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
Noticeable price changes:
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5g 128 GB, Galaxy Z Flip3 5g 128 GB/256 GB, Galaxy Z Fold3 5g 256 GB/512 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Apple iPhone 12 64 GB, iPhone 12 mini 64 GB, iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB/256 GB, iPhone 13 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Mini 256 GB/128 GB/512 GB, iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB/512 GB/128 GB/256 GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB/1 TB/256 GB/128 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Motorola One 5g Ace 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on TCL 20 Pro 5g 256 GB, TCL 20s 128 GB
New deals:
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 40GB for $95/mo; the Can-US version is $115/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 30GB for $85/mo; the Can-US version is $105/mo. (main regions)
Ongoing deals:
- Get up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you buy an iPhone or three months with a certified pre-owned.
- Save up to $710 with a Certified Pre‑owned phone
- Get three months of Apple TV free when you buy an iPhone
- Save up to $880 on Samsung devices with Bring-It-Back
- Save up to $564 on iPhone with Bring-it-Back
- Save $100 when you shop Mobility online with a $50 bill credit and a $50 connection fee waiver.
- Get bonus 500MB data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30+ prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get bonus 100MB data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Plus get an additional 5GB for a total of 25GB for just $75; the Can-US version is $95 (MB/SK/QC)
- Use the promo code SMSPECIAL to save $5 per month on every additional line
- Promo plan: $65 Simple Share 15GB (QC)
- Get three months of Apple Fitness free when you buy Apple Watch
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $7.50 – $15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Get Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
Ongoing deals:
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year, and so on.
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan, which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
- $1 off every 30 days for every friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
Ongoing deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans and the Data plan
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk & Text Plan
Noticeable price changes:
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Samsung Galaxy Note20 128 GB, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128 GB, Galaxy S20 Fe 5g 128 GB, Galaxy A52 5g 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Motorola One 5g Ace 128 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on TCL 20 Pro 5g 256 GB, TCL 20s 128 GB
Ongoing deals:
- Get up to a $200 bonus credit when you get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $30+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option (for Canada-wide)
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
- Two months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G, S20 Fe 5G, A11, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Note 20 5G
- Four months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 Ultra 5G
Noticeable price changes:
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Alcatel 1X 32 GB
- Motorola Edge 256 GB is now available
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5g 128 GB, Galaxy A32 5g 64 GB
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 128 GB, iPhone 13 Mini 512 GB
New deals:
- Freedom plans: Get 7GB bonus data on the $45 plan
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 15GB bonus data on the $85 plan
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 7GB bonus data on the $50/$60 plans
- Freedom plans: Get 6GB bonus data on the $40 plan
- 2GB Bonus +$5/mo. off on $39 prepaid plans Freedom Nationwide Talk+Text+4GB (2+2) for $34
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 9GB bonus data on the $65 plan
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 10GB bonus data on the $75 plan
- Freedom plans: Get 2GB bonus data on the $35 plan
Ongoing deals:
- Add a line with 4GB data for $30/mo
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Freedom plans: Get 10GB bonus data on the $50 plans
- Get Talk, Text and 1.5GB of data for $19/mo. for 12 months
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 10 GB bonus date on the $85/$115 Canada/US plans
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- Get $5/mo. on BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans
- Get up to 15GB of Bonus Data when you sign up on select plans.
- Get 1 month of Visual Voicemail for Free
- Save the $10 connection fee when you order and activate a Prepaid SIM Card online
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
New deals:
- Save up to $200 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch.
Ongoing deals:
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk, Text & Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for 8 months.
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Save $10/mo. for 24 months.
- Switch and save $10/mo. for 24 months when you sign up for wireless service on any unlimited or shareMORE plan. Plus, save an extra $20/mo. if you bring your own device. Conditions apply.
Noticeable price changes:
- Various plans: Increase pricing on Apple iPhone 12 64 GB, iPhone XR 64 GB
- Various plans: Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone 12 mini 64 GB, iPhone SE 64 GB
Ongoing deals:
- $25 credit offer each when referring someone
- Up to 50% off selected phones.
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
Noticeable price changes:
Ongoing deals:
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones
Ongoing deals:
- MaxWest Nitro 5P with $74.99 and $50 top-up voucher + FREE SIM
- Data plans start at $35 for 2GB
Ongoing deals:
- Additional 50 Canada-wide minutes on $10 plan, 100MB Bonus Data on $15 plan
- 2GB Bonus data per month for six months on the $25+ plans (and an additional 1 GB of data with Auto-Allowance)
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
Ongoing deals:
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 4.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC
- 250MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $15, 1GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $25, 3GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $35, 5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $40, 10.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $50, 15.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $70 ( main regions )