How to watch William Shatner get launched into space

Today’s the day to watch Canadian actor William Shatner — known best for his role as Star Trek‘s Captain James T. Kirk — become the oldest person to go to space.

Originally scheduled for October 12th, the launch was delayed a day due to poor weather conditions.

Blue Origin, the aerospace company that organized this sub-orbital spaceflight, is currently streaming live from West Texas in lead-up to the “second human flight” of its New Shepard launch vehicle.

You can also follow @blueorigin on Twitter for launch updates.

Our #NS18 crew has arrived onsite at Launch Site One and getting suited up for the flight. Liftoff is on track for 9:00 am CDT / 14:00 UTC. Live broadcast on https://t.co/7Y4TherpLr begins at T-90 minutes. A thread: pic.twitter.com/YK2y8kYIDz — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 13, 2021

New Shepard’s first-ever tourist flight took place on July 20th, with Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos on board.

Image source: @BlueOrigin