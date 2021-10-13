Bose’s new portable speaker will float if you drop it in the pool

Bose has just added a new member to its ‘Soundlink’ family of portable speakers — the Soundlink Flex.

Available today, the new Bose Soundlink Flex costs $179 and comes in ‘Black,’ ‘White Smoke,’ and ‘Stone Blue’ colourways.

Introducing the new SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker built for wherever life takes you. Every adventure is better with music. Order now. https://t.co/dBCTvSr2Qu #BoseSpeakers US and Canada only pic.twitter.com/0wSwlBMgvW — Bose (@Bose) October 13, 2021

The new portable speaker is IP67 water and dust-resistant, thanks to its powder-coated steel grille, making it a great beach or pool companion. According to Bose, if you drop the speaker in a pool by mistake, it will float back up for easy retrieval.

Its battery is said to last 12 hours on a single charge and recharges through USB-C. For a louder boom, the SoundLink Flex can be “stereo paired” with another SoundLink Flex — or any other Bose Bluetooth speaker for that instance. Additionally, you can use Bose’s “Party Mode” to connect multiple additional speakers to play the same music/content.

Further, Bose uses a technology known as “PositionIQ,” which allows the speaker to recognize its orientation and adjust music output appropriately. PositionIQ “automatically detects the speaker’s orientation, so whether upright, hanging, or flat on its back, the speaker is optimized to deliver rich, lifelike sound,” reads Bose’s release about the new portable speaker.

There’s also a built-in microphone for accepting calls and interacting with your phone’s voice assistant.

Image credit: Bose

Source: Bose