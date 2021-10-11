Amazon Prime subscribers can get Ghostrunner and Star Wars: Squadrons for free

You can get Ghostrunner and Star Wars: Squadrons for free right now if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Get a code to redeem the games on Origin and GOG for free for a limited time only. This offer is only available for PC players, and you’ll have only until November 1st to claim the code and until November 4th to redeem it towards Star Wars: Squadrons, or until November 7th to redeem Ghstorunner.

Star Wars: Squadrons

You’ll need to redeem your product code on Origin. If you do not already have it installed, download it.

For PC:

1. Log in with the EA account where you want to add the game.

2. Click the Origin menu.

3. Select Redeem Product Code.

1. Log in to the Origin store website using the EA account where you want to add the game.

2. Select Game Library.

3. Click add a game in the top-right corner. This will drop down an option to click Redeem Product Code. Once you’re at the page to enter your code, type in your game’s Product Code. Click next, and the game will show up in your Game Library.

Ghostrunner

You’ll need to redeem your product code on GOG.com if you don’t have a GOG account, register for one.

Once registered, simply paste the redemption code into the entry box and click “Continue.” Ghostrunner will be automatically added to your account.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime subscriber but still want to play the two titles, CDKeys’ currently has the games listed for $1.09 each. Learn more here.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon