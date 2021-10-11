CDKeys’ Digital Sale has titles up to 90 percent off

CDKeys’ Digital Sale has several titles, including Cyberpunk 2077, Battlefield 2042, Borderlands 3 and many more up to 90 percent off.
Check out notable game deals below:
PC
- HORIZON ZERO DAWN – COMPLETE EDITION PC: $20.99 (regularly $71.19)
- CYBERPUNK 2077 PC: $24.89 (regularly $88.99)
- BATTLEFIELD 2042 PC Pre-order: $69.39 (regularly $88.99)
- NO MAN’S SKY PC: $23.09 (regularly $71.19)
- CONTROL ULTIMATE EDITION PC: $17.39 (regularly $62.29)
- DESTROY ALL HUMANS! PC: $11.89 (regularly $44.49)
- ELDEN RING PC – Pre-order: $58.69 (regularly $92.49)
- GHOSTRUNNER PC: $1.09 (regularly $39.29)
- PLANET COASTER PC: $9.39 (regularly $53.39)
- STAR WARS: SQUADRONS PC: $1.09 (regularly $62.29)
- WASTELAND 3 PC: $28.49 (regularly $97.89)
- STREET FIGHTER V 5 PC: $8.89 (regularly $95.29)
Xbox
- F1 2021 XBOX ONE & XBOX SERIES X|S: $88.99 (regularly $106.79)
- MINECRAFT XBOX ONE: $12.39 (regularly $47.69)
- THE SIMS 4 – XBOX ONE: $14.19 (regularly $80.09)
- BATTLEFIELD V 5 XBOX ONE: $9.59 (regularly $88.99)
- FIFA 21 – ULTIMATE EDITION XBOX ONE: $33.79 (regularly $160.19)
- LIFE IS STRANGE BEFORE THE STORM – COMPLETE SEASON XBOX ONE: $6.19 (regularly $24.89)
- ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA XBOX ONE/XBOX SERIES X|S: $53.39 (regularly $106.79)
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE – DELUXE EDITION XBOX ONE: $15.99 (regularly $44.99)
- BORDERLANDS 3 NEXT LEVEL EDITION XBOX ONE & XBOX SERIES X|S: $35.59 (regularly $115.69)
PlayStation
- STAR WARS: SQUADRONS PS4 DLC: $3.49 (regularly $8.89)
- CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE BETA PS4: $7.99 (regularly $10.69)
- CALL OF DUTY (COD) BLACK OPS 4 PS4 BETA: $0.89 (regularly $28.49)
Shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘Calmal,’ the sale has Ghostrunner and Star Wars Squadrons listed for $1.09 each, however, both of those games are currently free to download through Amazon’s Prime Gaming. Learn more here.
Find all titles on sale at CDKeys here.
Source: CDKeys Via: RedFlagDeals