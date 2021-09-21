iPhone 13 Pro macro photography toggle is coming this fall

Though I didn’t encounter this problem, several early iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max reviews have cited that it’s not possible to turn off macro photography when you’re using the smartphones’ ultra wide-angle lens to snap a picture of a subject close up.

However, a fix for this issue is already in the works that includes a toggle to turn macro photography on and off, according to a statement Apple sent to MobileSyrup.

Both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can focus on objects at just 2cm away. I’m not entirely sure why you’d be taking a wide-angle shot and want to be close to a subject, but I guess this could happen if you were trying to take a group selfie or a similar type of shot.

Generally, the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max’s macro photography features is extremely impressive. While I found that it can sometimes be challenging to get the lens to focus when you’re taking snapping a photo of an object that’s moving, it’s generally works quite well.

