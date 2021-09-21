Pixel 6 weather widget shows up in Google app beta teardown

Those paying close attention to Google’s Pixel 6 ads may have noticed a fancy new weather widget. However, that widget so far hasn’t been available to older Pixel phones — it seems that may change.

9to5Google uncovered two new weather widgets in a teardown of the Google app beta version 12.37 APK file. There are two versions of the widget: a pill shape on an angle and a boring old square with rounded corners.

Although more interesting, the weird angled pill widget doesn’t show nearly as much information. It offers up the temperature and an icon indicating the current weather condition. The square version, on the other hand, offers temperature, current weather, the day’s high and low and your location.

Both widgets look nice and adapt their colours to your wallpaper in Android 12. At the moment, it’s not clear if these widgets will be available on older versions of Android.

Also, for anyone desperately wanting to get their hands on the new weather widgets, they’re not officially available yet. You’ll have to wait for them to launch, presumably alongside Android 12 and the Pixel 6 later this year.

Screenshots credit: 9to5Google

Source: 9to5Google