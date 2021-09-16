iPhone 13 series has the same amount of RAM as the iPhone 12 line

Apple doesn’t usually advertise the amount of RAM in its new iPhones, but there are other ways of figuring it out.

MacRumors used the beta of Apple’s Xcode 13 platform to confirm that the iPhone 13 line sports the same amount of RAM as last year’s iPhone 12 models. That means the iPhone 13 and 13 mini sport 4GB of RAM, and the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max offer 6GB of RAM.

While Android users might scoff at the amount of RAM on offer, it’s worth keeping in mind that different operating systems can use RAM differently. That’s not to say one is better than the other. However, from experience, I can say that the iPhone XS I’ve had on my desk for years sports 4GB of RAM and still does an excellent job with app retention and multitasking.

Coupled with the new A15 Bionic chip, there’s plenty of power in the iPhone 13 line. Apple didn’t get into details about how the A15 compares to last year’s A14 Bionic, but we do know that it runs on TSMC’s advanced 5nm+ process and sports a new 5-core GPU in the Pro models.

Also like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 line doesn’t support mmWave 5G in Canada. That shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for most since Canadian carriers also don’t offer mmWave 5G, but it’s worth noting that U.S. iPhone 13 devices do support mmWave.

As with most tech, we’ll need to wait until reviewers go hands-on with the new iPhones before we get a real picture of how much better the 13 series is than the 12 models. Pre-orders for the new iPhones will kick off on September 17th at 8am ET/5am PT, and the devices will launch on September 24th.

Those interested can learn more about the iPhone 13 (and other new Apple products) pricing here or pre-register for carrier pre-orders here.

