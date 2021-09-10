SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures launches on Android and iOS

Mobile game publisher Kongregate’s SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures is now available as a free download on Android and iOS.

In the management sim, SpongeBob and friends are accidentally transported to another dimension after playing with Sandy’s Vortex Machine. The gang will then need to try to return to their Bikini Bottom, all while dealing with alternate versions of themselves.

As a management sim, Idle Adventures tasks players with maintaining various classic SpongeBob locations like the Krusty Krab and Chum Bucket by hiring workers and using other resources. You’ll be able to play as familiar characters like SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and Mr. Krabs. Along the way, you’ll rank up and get closer to repairing the Vortex Machine.

The game features in-app purchases to spend real money to acquire in-game items and currency.