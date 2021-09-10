fbpx
Gaming

PlayStation Store ‘Weekend Offer’ discounts Mortal Kombat 11 and more

These games are available until September 14

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 10, 20215:58 PM EDT
0 comments
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Sony’s PlayStation is currently having a very small weekend sale.

The sale is actually only available for three games alongside some add-on packs.

Here are the games below:

There are tons more PlayStation sales available, but this offer is only available until September 14th.

Source: PlayStation

Comments