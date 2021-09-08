Novus is offering internet plans with consistent speed and pricing

British Columbia’s largest independent internet, TV and home phone provider, Novus, has announced that it is offering high-speed residential internet with a three-year price guarantee and no contractual obligations.

Novus has four internet plans that it currently offers.

Check them out below:

Internet 100: Up to 100Mbps download and upload speed with unlimited usage — $45/month

Internet 500: Up to 500Mbps download and upload speed with unlimited usage — $65/month

Internet 1000: Up to 1000Mbps/1Gbps download and upload speed with unlimited usage — 85/month

Internet 2500: Up to 2500Mbps/2.5Gbps download and upload speed with unlimited usage — 165/month

500Mbps and higher internet plans come with a free Wi-Fi 6 wireless router for three years, free installation, and a three-year price guarantee.

Novus’ services are only available in select British Columbia cities, including Burnaby, Coquitlam, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey and Vancouver.

You can avail Novus’ service online or by calling 604-449-1898. For more information, click here.

Image credit: Novus

Source: Novus