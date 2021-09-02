Amazon Prime subscribers can get Knockout City for free

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can get Knockout City for free.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering a code to redeem the game on Origin for no cost. This offer is only available for PC players, and you have only until September 30th to claim the code and until October 2nd to redeem it.

You’ll need to redeem your product code on Origin. If you do not already have the storefront installed, you can download it here.

For PC

Log in with the EA account where you want to add the game. Click the Origin menu. Click the Origin menu.

Redeem your Product Code on Origin by following these steps:

Log in to the Origin store website using the EA account where you want to add the game. Select Game Library. Click add a game in the top-right corner. This will drop down an option to click Redeem Product Code. Once you’re at the page to enter your code, type in your game’s Product Code. Click next and the game will show up in your Game Library.

You can try out Amazon Prime for free with a 30-day trial period. After the initial month, you can either opt for the $79 CAD per year plan or go with the $7.99 per month one. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial but the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.

Learn more about Amazon Prime and its different plans here.