Audio Technica’s USB Turntable is on sale at Best Buy for today only

As it turns out, collecting records isn’t just a fad. Whether it’s for the artwork, the thrill of finding rare records, or the warm sound they produce, vinyl records are here to stay. And if you want to enjoy your collection to the fullest, you’ll need a turntable to go with it.

The Audio Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BZ Direct Drive USB Turntable is a mid-range unit with plenty of features for both newcomers and veterans alike. It features a built-in phono pre-amplifier, a direct-drive DC servo motor, and multiple platter speeds. In addition to the smooth playback, it also has a beautiful aesthetic design. The black body is accented by bronze details, giving it a sophisticated look that will add to the atmosphere of your room.

Best of all, you can use the USB connection to convert all of your records to digital files. If you have old records collecting dust, this is the perfect unit to brush them off and start enjoying the analogue sound in a more convenient format.

For today only, you can get the Audio Technica USB Turntable for $389.99 (save $80) at Best Buy Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.