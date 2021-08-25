SpaceX has officially shipped 100,000 Starlink terminals to countries across the globe, according to the company’s CEO, Elon Musk.
As he often does, Musk made the announcement on Twitter through a series of tweets.
Starlink’s low-earth orbit satellite network is currently available to consumers in 14 countries: Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Portugal, New Zealand and Australia.
In the Twitter thread, Musk also noted that Starlink has license applications pending “in many more countries.”
Starlink announced in June that it expects to be able to provide worldwide internet coverage by September 2021.
Meanwhile, in Canada, the federal government recently invested $1.44 billion into Starlink competitor Telesat, a Canadian communications company that aims to launch its own satellite network in 2024.
