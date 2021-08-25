PREVIOUS
News

Elon Musk says SpaceX has shipped 100,000 Starlink terminals

SpaceX's satellite internet system is currently available in 14 countries, including Canada

Aug 25, 2021

11:58 AM EDT

0 comments

SpaceX has officially shipped 100,000 Starlink terminals to countries across the globe, according to the company’s CEO, Elon Musk.

As he often does, Musk made the announcement on Twitter through a series of tweets.

Starlink’s low-earth orbit satellite network is currently available to consumers in 14 countries: Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Portugal, New Zealand and Australia.

In the Twitter thread, Musk also noted that Starlink has license applications pending “in many more countries.”

Starlink announced in June that it expects to be able to provide worldwide internet coverage by September 2021.

Meanwhile, in Canada, the federal government recently invested $1.44 billion into Starlink competitor Telesat, a Canadian communications company that aims to launch its own satellite network in 2024.

Source: @elonmusk

Related Articles

Business

Aug 12, 2021

6:29 PM EDT

Canadian federal government invests $1.44 billion in Starlink competitor Telesat

News

Aug 4, 2021

3:16 PM EDT

Starlink offers faster download speeds than broadband, higher latency: Ookla

News

Jul 3, 2021

1:59 PM EDT

California driver ticketed for mounting Starlink dish to hood of car

News

Feb 19, 2021

1:18 PM EST

Quebec to invest $400 million in Telesat Lightspeed satellite platform

Comments