Microsoft launches back-to-school Surface deals, get free Surface Earbuds with Laptop Go

Microsoft has several deals and discounts on its website heading into the back-to-school season. Those looking to pick up any Surface gear for education should take a look at these offers.
We’ve collected some of the highlight offers, which you can see below:
- Free pair of Surface Earbuds (worth $259.99) with purchase of Surface Book Go (learn more about Surface Earbuds here)
- Save up to $150 on Surface Laptop Go (learn more about Surface Laptop Go here)
- Save up to $400 on Surface Pro 7 (learn more about Surface Pro 7 here)
- Get a free sleeve ($94.99) with purchase of Surface Go 2 (learn more about Surface Go 2 here)
- Students can get Office 365 Education for free
- Save up to $700 on select gaming and other PCs sold on the Microsoft Store
- Save up to $400 on Surface Pro X (2020) (learn more about Surface Pro X here)
- Save up to $700 on Surface Book 3 (learn more about Surface Book 3 here)
Those are some of the highlight deals on Microsoft’s website, but far from the only ones. It’s also worth noting that Microsoft is pitching a few items as deals even though they aren’t really. For example, Microsoft’s site lists that Surface Duo as 50 percent off, but when you click through it’s the same $1,000 discount Microsoft applied in July. That makes the Duo $934.99 and, honestly, it probably still isn’t worth that much money.
The website also lists Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription as on sale for just $1 for the first month. Again, that’s a regular offer from Microsoft.
Those interested can view all the deals here.
Comments