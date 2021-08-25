Chatr offering 2GB bonus data for six months with new activations

Rogers’ flanker brand Chatr is offering 2GB of bonus data per month for six months with select plans for a limited time.
The offer is available with new activations on Talk, Text and Data plans that cost at least $35. Chatr notes that bonus data will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan is changed before the end of the six-month period.
Plans that offer extra 2GB data are as follows:
- $35 Talk, Text and Data plan: 2GB+2GB bonus data per month
- $40 Talk, Text and Data plan: 4.5GB+2GB bonus data per month
- $50 Talk, Text and Data plan: 10GB+2GB bonus data per month
- $55 Talk, Text and Data plan: 10GB+2GB bonus data per month
- $70 Talk, Text and Data plan: 15GB+2GB bonus data per month
Additionally, enabling Auto-Pay on your Chatr account will reward you with an additional 500MB of data.
The offer is available until August 31st. It’s also worth mentioning that all of the above plans give you 3G data with download and upload speeds of up to 3Mbps only.
To can learn more about the deal here.
Source: Chatr
Comments