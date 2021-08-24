Green Man Gaming’s Square Enix sale discounts a variety of titles

Green Man Gaming’s digital store has launched a new Square Enix-focused sale that includes titles like Life is Strange 2, Just Cause 4 and Sleeping Dogs.
The sale offers the following games through Steam’s game store:
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided: now $4.43 CAD, was $37.41
Just Cause 4: Complete Edition: now $15.01, was $94.99
Life is Strange 2: Complete Edition: now $12.64, was $39.99
- Outriders: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: now $5.53, was $34.99
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: now $22.12, was $79.99
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition: now $2.98, was $24.94
Check Green Man Gaming for its complete list of discounted titles.
