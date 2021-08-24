PREVIOUS
Green Man Gaming’s Square Enix sale discounts a variety of titles

Save on games like the Canadian-made Sleeping Dogs and Life is Strange 2

Aug 24, 2021

8:10 PM EDT

Life is Strange 2

Green Man Gaming’s digital store has launched a new Square Enix-focused sale that includes titles like Life is Strange 2, Just Cause 4 and Sleeping Dogs.

The sale offers the following games through Steam’s game store:

Check Green Man Gaming for its complete list of discounted titles.

