PREVIOUS|
Deals

Xbox’s ‘Start Your Engines’ sale offers select games up to 85 percent off

The sale focuses on racing and automotive-themed titles

Aug 20, 2021

2:27 PM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft is offering a variety of games at a discounted rate. This sale is called the ‘Xbox Start Your Engines’ sale with select games up to 85 percent off. There are more than 75 racing/automotive-themed games available.

But here are some of the games listed.

The Start Your Engines sale is online for a limited time only.

Related Articles

News

Aug 18, 2021

10:02 AM EDT

Pokémon Presents shows off new trailers for Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus

News

Aug 19, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Unique Canadian-made audio-based game The Vale launches on Xbox and PC

Features

Aug 14, 2021

11:07 AM EDT

Free Guy is the perfect example of how to approach ‘video game movies’

News

Aug 6, 2021

2:28 PM EDT

Windows 11 can play chill beats to help you focus

Comments