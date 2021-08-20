Xbox’s ‘Start Your Engines’ sale offers select games up to 85 percent off

Microsoft is offering a variety of games at a discounted rate. This sale is called the ‘Xbox Start Your Engines’ sale with select games up to 85 percent off. There are more than 75 racing/automotive-themed games available.
But here are some of the games listed.
- All-Star Fruit Racing: now $4.99, was $19.99
- Car Mechanic Simulator: now $19.49, was $38.99
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: now $19.99, was $49.99
- F1 2020: now $22.49, was $89.99
- Fast & Furious Crossroads – Deluxe Edition: now $37.99, was $94.99
- Forza Motorsport 7 – Standard Edition: now $12.99, was $49.99
- Need for Speed Heat: now $19.99, was $79.99
- Wreckfest: now $17.99, was $29.99
- Dirt 5: now $26.99, was $89.99
The Start Your Engines sale is online for a limited time only.
Comments