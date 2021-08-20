New subscribers can get a 12-month PS Plus subscription for 50 percent off

PlayStation Plus, Sony’s service that allows players to access online multiplayer, monthly games and exclusive discounts, is currently half off.
To be exact, only the 12-month subscription is 50 percent off, with three-month and one-month subscriptions still costing full price. Half off a 12-month subscription comes to $34.99 from its regular price of $69.99.
Additionally, this deal is not available for existing subscribers.
This offer ends on August 30th and Sony says it’s limited to one per user.
Source: PlayStation
Comments