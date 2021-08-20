PREVIOUS|
Deals

New subscribers can get a 12-month PS Plus subscription for 50 percent off

Sorry existing subscribers, this deal isn't for you

Aug 20, 2021

10:37 AM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation logo

PlayStation Plus, Sony’s service that allows players to access online multiplayer, monthly games and exclusive discounts, is currently half off.

To be exact, only the 12-month subscription is 50 percent off, with three-month and one-month subscriptions still costing full price. Half off a 12-month subscription comes to $34.99 from its regular price of $69.99.

Additionally, this deal is not available for existing subscribers.

This offer ends on August 30th and Sony says it’s limited to one per user.

Source: PlayStation 

Related Articles

News

Aug 17, 2021

9:08 PM EDT

This Xbox Series X/S emulator lets you play PS1 games at up to 4K/60fps

News

Aug 10, 2021

8:04 AM EDT

The modder who made a portable Wii has done the same for the PS2

News

Aug 5, 2021

8:05 PM EDT

PlayStation spotlights 7 indies coming to its consoles, including Canadian-made A Short Hike

Resources

Jan 30, 2019

2:26 PM EST

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in February 2019

Comments