News

Google’s Pixel 5a rumoured to launch on August 17

The phone reportedly "feels a little more rubbery" than its predecessor

Aug 16, 2021

1:03 PM EDT

A new leak claims that Google will announce the Pixel 5a tomorrow, August 17th. This leak comes from Android Police‘s Max Weinbach who says that the Pixel 5a components are being sent out to phone repair stores.

The components match with some of the previous renders that surfaced back in February. The design is very similar to the Pixel 4a 5G, especially the back. The noticeable difference is that the power button is ribbed.

Weinbach’s source noted that the back “feels a little more rubbery than the hard plastic” on the device’s predecessor. The Pixel 5a will also offer a headphone jack on the top.

Additionally, the device is poised to have a 4,680mAh battery, which is Google’s largest power source ever.

It’s worth noting that the Pixel 5a will not launch in Canada, but is slated to launch in U.S. and Japan. It’s rumoured to release in the U.S. on August 26th for $450 USD (about $565 CAD).

Source: Android Police 

