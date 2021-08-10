PREVIOUS|
Sam & Max Save the World Remastered launching today on Xbox

The remaster offers 4K/HDR visuals, gamepad support and more

Aug 10, 2021

1:47 PM EDT

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered

The remaster of Telltale Games’ fan-favourite Sam & Max Save the World is launching today, August 10th, on Xbox consoles.

The shadow drop was revealed during the ID@Xbox indie game showcase.

Originally launched on Switch and PC in December, Sam & Max Save the World Remastered was developed by Skunkape Games, a new studio featuring key members from the original Telltale team.

The remaster of the adventure game features enhanced 4K/HDR visuals, widescreen support, gamepad support and five new musical tracks. The game follows a six-foot canine detective named Sam and a hyperkinetic “rabbit-thingy” named Max as they solve various cases.

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered costs $25.99 CAD on the Microsoft Store.

It’s worth noting that Skunkape Games has confirmed that it plans to release remasters of the other Telltale Sam & Max games, Beyond Time and Space and The Devil’s Playhouse.

Image credit: Skunkape

