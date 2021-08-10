Prices drop on headphones and wireless speakers at Best Buy Canada

If you’re in the market for Bluetooth headphones, speakers, or gaming headsets, you’ll want to check out Best Buy’s latest batch of back-to-school deals.
We’ve compiled the best discounts below:
House of Marley No Bounds XL Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $89.99 (save $60)
Altec Lansing HydraMini Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $29.99 (save $20)
Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $40)
Happy Plugs Air 1 Go In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $49.99 (save $20)
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $329.99 (save $70)
Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic for $189.99 (save $80)
JBL Club 950NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $149.99 (save $200)
SteelSeries Arctis 3 All-Platform Gaming Headset for $74.99 (save $15)
Logitech G432 Gaming Headset with Microphone for $59.99 (save $20)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments