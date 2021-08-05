Blink Mini indoor security camera on sale for today only

Buy at Best Buy for $29.99 (save $15)
The school season is right around the corner, which means many of us will be returning to the office. Whether you have pets at home, or you just want to check to make sure that your house is still standing, a Wi-Fi security camera could be just what you’re looking for.
The Blink Mini Wi-Fi indoor IP camera features 1080p video, two-way communication, and infrared night vision. Being able to see that your kids have made it home safely — and that they don’t immediately start playing Fortnite when they walk in the door — is a welcome comfort after spending so much time at home over the past year. The Blink Mini can send you notifications based on movement and other preferences you set. And thanks to the WPA2 security, you can comfortably access the video from your phone wherever you are.
For today only, the Blink Mini Wi-Fi indoor IP camera is on sale for just $29.99 (save $15) at Best Buy Canada as part of their Back to School event.
